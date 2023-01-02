Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA) Short Interest Update

Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Chenghe Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHEA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,054. Chenghe Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chenghe Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHEA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chenghe Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chenghe Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chenghe Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Skaana Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chenghe Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chenghe Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chenghe Acquisition

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

