Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Short Interest Update

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the November 30th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Chase in the second quarter valued at $8,633,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 103.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Chase during the first quarter worth $2,505,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 13.9% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 207,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,337,000 after purchasing an additional 25,282 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 43.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,921 shares during the period. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Chase Trading Up 0.9 %

CCF traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.26. 225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,682. The company has a current ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Chase has a 1 year low of $74.36 and a 1 year high of $102.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $88.08 million during the quarter.

Chase Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Chase’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

