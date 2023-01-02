Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the November 30th total of 4,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 945,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $259.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.43.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTLS traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.23. 31,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.97 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.70. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $107.68 and a 52-week high of $242.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chart Industries

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 212.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 150.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at $41,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

