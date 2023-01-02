CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Stock Up 50.0 %

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.03. 26,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,375. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.90.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VIII alerts:

Institutional Trading of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.