CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Reaches $0.0753 on Top Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0753 or 0.00000452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $60.64 million and $5.57 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00013581 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00037370 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037544 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005918 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00226951 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07387236 USD and is up 4.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $5,237,396.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

