Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Short Interest Down 23.7% in December

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the November 30th total of 114,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 877.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Capricorn Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Capricorn Metals Stock Performance

CRNLF stock remained flat at 3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 1.92 and its 200-day moving average is 1.63. Capricorn Metals has a fifty-two week low of 3.04 and a fifty-two week high of 3.04.

About Capricorn Metals

Capricorn Metals Ltd explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Australia and Madagascar. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Malagasy Minerals Limited and changed its name to Capricorn Metals Limited in February 2016.

