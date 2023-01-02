Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Short Interest Up 30.0% in December

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 32,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBNK. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capital Bancorp to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Capital Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Capital Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
CBNK stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.54. 12 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,888. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average is $23.83. Capital Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $27.56. The company has a market cap of $329.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.03%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBNK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 13.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.
Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.
