Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Short Interest Up 30.0% in December

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 32,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBNK. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capital Bancorp to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Capital Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Capital Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Capital Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

CBNK stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.54. 12 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,888. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average is $23.83. Capital Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $27.56. The company has a market cap of $329.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $43.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 24.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital Bancorp will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBNK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 13.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.