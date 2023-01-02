Campbell Soup Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th.
Campbell Soup has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. Campbell Soup has a payout ratio of 49.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Campbell Soup to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.
Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:CPB opened at $56.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.49. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $57.78.
Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup
In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 44.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.09.
About Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
