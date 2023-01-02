Campbell Soup Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th.

Campbell Soup has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. Campbell Soup has a payout ratio of 49.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Campbell Soup to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CPB opened at $56.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.49. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $57.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 44.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.09.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.