Brokerages Set Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Target Price at $70.86

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.86.
WGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Winnebago Industries Stock Down 0.5 %
Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.66%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.
About Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Winnebago Industries (WGO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.