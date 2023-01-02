Brokerages Set PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target at $143.63

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.63.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PTC to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PTC to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $4,457,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 930,667 shares in the company, valued at $121,126,310.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $340,526.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,758.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $4,457,637.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,126,310.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 483,788 shares of company stock valued at $59,367,463. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1,527.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $120.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.05. PTC has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $133.14.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $507.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.19 million. PTC had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 18.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

