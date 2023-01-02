Brokerages Set NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Target Price at $27.43

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.43.
NMIH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of NMI to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NMI from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
NMI Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $20.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average is $20.07. NMI has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NMI
NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
See Also
