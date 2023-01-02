Brokerages Set Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Target Price at $265.63

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $265.63.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $235.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.01.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 15.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 60.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $1,828,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Stories

