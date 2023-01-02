Brokerages Set Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Target Price at $162.00

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marketfield Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth $4,560,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 4.2% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 44.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at $2,934,000. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNV opened at $136.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.71. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.91%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

