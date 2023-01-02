Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.0% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 23,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 10,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,053,864. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.87 and a 200 day moving average of $74.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $60.86 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $152.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

