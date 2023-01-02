Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Short Interest Update

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the November 30th total of 30,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NYSE BQ traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.21. 1,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,762. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Boqii has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Boqii had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.54 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Boqii stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Boqii Holding Limited ( NYSE:BQ Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,310,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.67% of Boqii at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

