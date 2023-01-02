BNB (BNB) Market Capitalization Reaches $39.55 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $247.21 or 0.01475668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $39.55 billion and approximately $359.08 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,964,390 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

