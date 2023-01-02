Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Update

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the November 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGX. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $3,102,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the second quarter worth $2,640,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the third quarter worth $978,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 26.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 61,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the third quarter worth $580,000.

Shares of BGX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.84. 348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,463. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.40. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.52%.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

