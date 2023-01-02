BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the November 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MPA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 528 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,740. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.04. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $16.98.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the third quarter worth $275,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 45.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 124.7% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 43,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 23,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 5.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.