BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the November 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of MPA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 528 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,740. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.04. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $16.98.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
