Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the November 30th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.29. 348,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,366. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.76. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $26.15.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTT. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $3,740,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,787,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,232,000 after purchasing an additional 168,127 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 6,208.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 141,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 139,700 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 916,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,292,000 after purchasing an additional 107,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 69,270 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

