Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the November 30th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.29. 348,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,366. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.76. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $26.15.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.
Institutional Trading of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
Featured Stories
