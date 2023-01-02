BITICA COIN (BDCC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.58 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 30.7% against the dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $161,460.33 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0880 or 0.00000528 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00013562 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00037367 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00037456 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005917 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00226573 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000094 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.09155145 USD and is down -7.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $131,575.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars.

