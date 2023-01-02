Bitcoiva (BCA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $159.38 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for about $9.93 or 0.00059720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded up 11% against the US dollar. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $159.38 million and $15,468.12 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,631.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.93 or 0.00582806 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00248407 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00038309 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001092 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 10.58115487 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.