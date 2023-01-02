BitCash Trading 11.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BITC)

BitCash (BITC) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. BitCash has a total market capitalization of $14,882.50 and $6.39 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitCash has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. One BitCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BitCash

BitCash was first traded on August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. BitCash’s official website is www.choosebitcash.com. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitCash is medium.com/@bitcash. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitCash

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

