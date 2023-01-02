Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,680,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 8,190,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 853,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.96. The company had a trading volume of 24,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,969. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $49.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.65, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $268.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.93 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 49.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.34%.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 87,531 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $3,157,243.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,592,671 shares in the company, valued at $309,937,642.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 87,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $3,157,243.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,592,671 shares in the company, valued at $309,937,642.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $60,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,634,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,841,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 209.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

