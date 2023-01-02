Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 10.8 %

NASDAQ BLCM opened at $0.72 on Friday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. The company has a market cap of $6.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Further Reading

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

