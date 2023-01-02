Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 10.8 %
NASDAQ BLCM opened at $0.72 on Friday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. The company has a market cap of $6.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.24.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.