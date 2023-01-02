Basic Attention Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.79 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 1st. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $250.41 million and $9.79 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001009 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.
Basic Attention Token Profile
Basic Attention Token’s launch date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,494,373,166 coins. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token
