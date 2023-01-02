BarnBridge Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $26.22 Million (BOND)

BarnBridge (BOND) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BarnBridge has a market cap of $26.22 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BarnBridge token can currently be bought for $3.32 or 0.00019826 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BarnBridge

BarnBridge’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,903,349 tokens. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com.

BarnBridge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BarnBridge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BarnBridge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BarnBridge using one of the exchanges listed above.

