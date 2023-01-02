Barclays Reiterates “£125” Price Target for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Barclays set a £125 ($150.86) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a £110 ($132.75) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £130 ($156.89) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a £118 ($142.41) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($83.88) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £113.35 ($136.80).

AstraZeneca Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LON:AZN opened at £112.18 ($135.38) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £173.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 10,683.81. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 8,214 ($99.13) and a 1 year high of £115.40 ($139.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is £109.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is £106.76.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

