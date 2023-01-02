BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the November 30th total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 652,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Performance

BDORY stock opened at $6.58 on Monday. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $8.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.63.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 9.91%. This is a positive change from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.03. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.35%.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

