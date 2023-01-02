Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 849,300 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the November 30th total of 991,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 538,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance

Shares of BBAR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,434. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.52 million, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. Banco BBVA Argentina has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $3.92.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $695.56 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Banco BBVA Argentina Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Banco BBVA Argentina

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is 13.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBAR. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,236 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $602,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

