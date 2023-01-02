Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ballantyne Strong Stock Performance

Shares of BTN opened at $2.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.36. Ballantyne Strong has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44.

Get Ballantyne Strong alerts:

About Ballantyne Strong

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.