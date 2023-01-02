Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Trims Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 2.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Kroger by 5.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Kroger by 240.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on KR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kroger Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.58. The stock had a trading volume of 194,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,570,254. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

