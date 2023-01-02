Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.91 on Monday, reaching $173.84. 66,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,208,948. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.11.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Evercore ISI upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.