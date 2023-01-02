Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Increases Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 143,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 67,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 22,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 23,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

ADM traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.85. 52,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246,537. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $65.64 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

