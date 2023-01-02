Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $51.06 Million Stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,438,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. iShares International Equity Factor ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned approximately 7.30% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $51,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTF. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 139,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INTF stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $24.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,213. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average of $23.44. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $29.55.

