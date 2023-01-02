Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Cuts Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,252,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,023,714,000 after acquiring an additional 300,898 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in MetLife by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,275,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,548,000 after buying an additional 396,060 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MetLife by 13.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,405,000 after buying an additional 777,164 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,234,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,744,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,935,000 after acquiring an additional 19,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.37. The stock had a trading volume of 72,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,503. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.36. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.