Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Buys 385 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 128.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.55.

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $2.69 on Monday, hitting $319.29. 14,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,138. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.03. The firm has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

