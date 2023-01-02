Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,300 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 230,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Backblaze to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of Backblaze stock traded up 0.41 on Monday, reaching 6.15. 13,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,233. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is 5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $200.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.20. Backblaze has a 1-year low of 3.82 and a 1-year high of 18.16.

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.36 by -0.04. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 54.31%. The firm had revenue of 22.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 21.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Backblaze will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLZE. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Backblaze by 42.0% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 556,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 164,783 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 519,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 77,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

