B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the November 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BOSC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.09. 201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $10.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $3.48.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.05 million for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 5.56%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions
About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (BOSC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.