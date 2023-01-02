B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the November 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOSC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.09. 201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $10.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $3.48.

Get B.O.S. Better Online Solutions alerts:

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.05 million for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 5.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BOSC Get Rating ) by 22,141.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.24% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.