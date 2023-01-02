Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Avalon Stock Performance
NYSE AWX opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.50 and a beta of 0.93. Avalon has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $4.40.
About Avalon
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avalon (AWX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.