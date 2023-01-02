Avalanche Hits Market Cap of $3.47 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.14 or 0.00066664 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $3.47 billion and $132.43 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00058730 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001082 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00024005 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007849 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001443 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000123 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003258 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000193 BTC.
About Avalanche
Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,988,133 coins and its circulating supply is 311,582,143 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
