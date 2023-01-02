Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,160,000 after acquiring an additional 779,457 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,839,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,639,000 after acquiring an additional 364,087 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,192,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,539,000 after acquiring an additional 101,869 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,038,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,205,000 after acquiring an additional 322,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Cowen upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $238.86. 39,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,483. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.06 and a 200-day moving average of $238.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

