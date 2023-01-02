Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Trims Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 38,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 302,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,478,000 after buying an additional 20,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Insider Activity

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.95. The company had a trading volume of 306,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,053,864. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $60.86 and a one year high of $81.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

