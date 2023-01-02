Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Trims Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $365,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Accenture by 101.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $266.84. 49,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,349. The stock has a market cap of $168.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $416.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.79.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total value of $2,204,223.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,434.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

