Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 2,055 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,395 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 1.0% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 23,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 736.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 35,727 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 31,456 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.1% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 104,099 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $24,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $263.53. The stock had a trading volume of 106,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,727. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.61 and a 200 day moving average of $258.38. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The firm has a market cap of $193.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.38.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

