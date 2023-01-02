Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 88.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 238,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,894,000 after purchasing an additional 111,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PH traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $291.00. 9,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,536. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.72. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

