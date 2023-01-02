Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $5.69 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S&T Bank PA increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.84. The stock had a trading volume of 66,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. KeyCorp reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

