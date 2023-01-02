Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,339 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Oracle to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.08.

Insider Activity

Oracle Price Performance

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,346,861. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The company has a market capitalization of $220.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

