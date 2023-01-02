Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Cuts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,590 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.3% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.24. 94,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,837,020. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $260.83. The firm has a market cap of $123.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.59.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.