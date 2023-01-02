Astar Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $61.79 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Astar has a market cap of $61.79 million and $3.06 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Astar has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Astar token can now be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar Profile

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

