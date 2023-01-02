Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the November 30th total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 305,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 22,595 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

Aris Water Solutions stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.41. 4,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.95. Aris Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.05 million, a PE ratio of 1,441.00 and a beta of 2.13.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 3,600.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARIS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aris Water Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

